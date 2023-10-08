The fighting in southern Israeli communities near the Gaza border continues this morning (Sunday), over 24 hours after hundreds of Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence in a massive assault on the Jewish State.

According to an IDF spokesperson, there is still concern that Hamas terrorists remained holed up in six communities in the south - Sderot, Zikim, Kfar Aza, Be'eri, Kissufim, and Sofa. The hidden terrorists may still intend to attack civilians and soldiers.

Navy fighters killed five terrorists who were hiding in the Zikim beach area and prevented further infiltration into the communities of the area. A terrorist squad infiltrated Moshav Yated. IDF forces eliminated most of the squad.

IDF forces are engaged in combat with Hamas terrorists in several locations in Kfar Aza.

IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said that the army is conducting scans of all the towns where fighting with the terrorists is going on and that tens of thousands of soldiers are in the communities surrounding Gaza.