Education Minister Yoav Kisch, speaking with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the Keren Kehilot Conference, addressed the significant difference between the IDF’s operations in the north and its actions in the south.

Kisch explained that while Lebanon has a governing authority, the fight in Gaza is against a terrorist organization whose removal is crucial to changing the reality on the ground. “We cannot leave Hamas in Gaza, just as no Nazis remained in Germany after World War II. Here too, the modern Nazis - Hamas - will not remain in Gaza,” he declared.

He noted that after more than a year of hardship, during which residents were evacuated from their homes, Israel is now entering a lengthy period of rehabilitation. “I am strongly promoting the establishment of a university in Kiryat Shmona as a central part of the north’s recovery,” Kisch said. “Without the Zionist mission embraced by the settlement core residents, this effort cannot succeed.” He expressed hope that many of the residents who left the north will return, though he acknowledged not all will come back. At the same time, he encouraged motivated young people to move to the region and help strengthen its communities.

Minister Kisch also described an educational initiative being launched ahead of Tisha B’Av as part of the Education Ministry’s “Roots” program to reinforce Jewish identity. “We are building an annual cycle around our Jewish holidays, beginning with Tisha B’Av. There will be a broadcast of a panel discussion featuring bereaved families, parents of hostages, and IDF soldiers. We chose the Western Wall as the venue - a meaningful place overlooking the Temple Mount - where we will discuss the painful questions of baseless hatred, destruction, and the hope of revival.”

The minister concluded: “Unfortunately, extremists on both sides will always exist - those who choose criticism and hatred. But we must embrace and reconnect with the many who truly want to do good. When we are united, there is nothing we cannot achieve.”

