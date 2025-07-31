German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday afternoon called to begin the process of recognizing a Palestinian state, while en route to Israel on a diplomatic visit.

In his statement, Wadephul said, "Germany will continue to advocate that Hamas finally sets free the hostages, which include German nationals, is disarmed and no longer exerts political influence in the Palestinian territories. It must never again pose a threat to Israel."

However, he stressed that "Germany is convinced that in order to resolve the conflict permanently, a negotiated two-state solution is the only way to enable people on both sides to live in peace, security and dignity."

"Germany regards recognition of a Palestinian state as a step more at the end of the process. However, such a process must now begin."

"Germany will not deviate from this goal," he warned, stressing that "Germany will be forced to react to any unilateral steps."

In response, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir accused Germany, saying: “80 years after the Holocaust, and Germany is returning to support Nazism.”