Police detained two teens on Wednesday for allegedly spitting at Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem.

One of the suspects allegedly spat at the owner of a Christian shop that sells crucifixes, and the other was filmed spitting at tourists in a video that was later published to social media, causing a wave of condemnations from across the political spectrum. The two are suspected of assault.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the action and stated: "Israel is totally committed to safeguarding the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage to the holy sites of all faiths. I strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate worshippers, and I am committed to taking immediate and decisive action against it. Derogatory conduct towards worshipers is sacrilege and is simply unacceptable. Any form of hostility towards individuals engaged in worship will not be tolerated."

Israel's chief rabbi, Rabbi David Lau, also called out the action: "During Sukkot, the [Jews] prayed and sacrificed in the Holy |Temple for the peace of the 70 nations of the world. We, too, will continue to pray for their welfare and honor all the nations that come to honor the holy city of Jerusalem. I strongly condemn improper behavior toward any person and any religious leader. These wrongdoings certainly should not be attributed as having any connection to Jewish law."

The chairman of UTJ, Yitzhak Goldknopf, commented: "I was shocked to hear about the phenomenon of an attack in the so-called 'name of Judaism'. Our holy Torah commands us to behave with respect towards every person, regardless of their faith, religion, or origin. I condemn this behavior."