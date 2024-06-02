A terrorist who planned to commit a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem and a second terrorist who planned an attack in Beit El were arrested.

The terrorist who planned an attack in the Old City, who was in Israel illegally, was arrested last week in Jerusalem. The investigation revealed that he stole a knife from a fruit stand in the area of Old City for the purpose of carrying out the attack and hid it in his pants.

The terrorist was looking for haredi Jews or policemen to target, but did not carry out his intentions after apparently being deterred by the number of security personnel that were in the area at the time.

The investigation also revealed a plot by another terrorist who planned to carry out a shooting attack in the Beit El area. The second terrorist was also arrested and confessed to the plot.