שירת הלווים תיירות הרובע

A concert by the Temple Institute's Levite Choir was held on Thursday in the Hurva Square in Jerusalem's Old City for the release of the hostages.

Since the intermediate days (Chol Hamoed) of Passover began, tens of thousands of worshipers visited the Old City, some of whom participated in the Levite Choir concert and other events as part of the Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter and Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs' family program in the Jewish Quater.

Street performers and musicians have been going around the Jewish Quarter creating a festive atmosphere. In addition, historic sites in the quarter, including the Davidson Center, the Burnt House, and the Plugat Hakotel Museum are offering free admission.