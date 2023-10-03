A recent video on X shows Jews in the Old City of Jerusalem spitting towards a group of Christians carrying a cross through the Old City of Jerusalem.

The video brought widespread condemnation from numerous public figures in Israel.

Israel's chief rabbi, Rabbi David Lau, responded: "During Sukkot, they prayed and sacrificed in the temple for the peace of the 70 nations of the world. We too will continue to pray for their benefit and honor all the nations that come to honor the holy city of Jerusalem. I strongly condemn harm to any person and any religious leader. These wrongdoings certainly should not be attributed any connection to Jewish law."

Religion Minister Michael Malchieli said: "I strongly condemn the phenomenon of spitting at Christians in Jerusalem. This is not the way of the Torah, and there is no Rabbi who supports and legitimizes such despicable behavior. It is our duty to denounce this, and we will continue to respect all nations that come to the gates of the Holy City."

Yehoda Vald, CEO of the Religious Zionism Party, added: "This is bad manners and unnecessary violence. And he still uses Rabbi Kook as proof of his words, so he should learn a little from Rabbi Kook's students like Rabbi Shlomo Aviner."

The haredi journalist Yanki Farber wrote: "Listen, you are hopeless, every Jew who is harmed abroad because of your words, his blood is on your hands, you need to go and look."

The chairman of UTJ, Yitzhak Goldknopf, commented: "I was shocked to hear about the phenomenon of an attack in the so-called name of Judaism. Our holy Torah commands us to behave with respect towards every person, regardless of their faith, religion or origin. I condemn this behavior."

Ethics expert Rabbi Yuval Cherlow commented: "At a time when we were at war for our spiritual existence in exile, against those who saw in us a faith that did not deserve to exist - we spat on their places of worship. While we are independent in our country and responsible for everyone who is within us - we are no longer allowed to act this way for any reason."

Minister of Tourism Haim Katz noted that "the saying that spitting on Christians is an ancient and even fine custom is unfortunate. And loving your neighbor like yourself is a great rule in the Torah and the main one in it. Instead of being a light to the Gentiles, the actions of a handful of extremists, change Judaism and the Jewish people, harm the image of Israel and tourism. Zero tolerance must be shown towards damage to religious symbols of any kind.

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal commented on a tweet by Hilltop Youth activist Elisha Yered that justified the incident.

"What connection is there between normal pople and this hate attack?", Segal wondered and added, "We are talking about ignoramuses and bumpkins who do not know Rabbi Kook's participation in the funerals of Anglican priests, the exchange of letters with them, and especially an overgrown boy who never erected a barrier between his thoughts and his mouth."

"This is the reason why he abandoned Limor Son Har-Melech's office on the grounds that the coalition was too left-wing. His Judaism is a Cossack version of the biblical Yoav, son of Tsruyah, minus the military service," Segal wrote.

Yered, as mentioned, justified the act, and even claimed that Rabbi Kook had committed similar acts. "It's a good time to mention that the custom of spitting next to priests or churches is an ancient and long-standing Jewish custom, and there is even a special blessing in Halacha when you see a church, 'Who restrains himself towards those who transgress His will' - a blessing that comes to praise God, who does not punish the bad deeds of idolators and does not punish them Instantly. Perhaps under the influence of Western culture we have somewhat forgotten what Christianity is, but I think that the millions of Jews who went through the crusades, tortures of the Inquisition, blood libels and mass pogroms will never forget," he wrote and quoted from Rabbi Kook's book which he linked to the case.

He was backed by another well-known Hilltop Youth figure, Meir Ettinger. "Amit Segal demonstrates here not only the well-known correlation between ignorance and arrogance. But above all, his Judaism is nothing more than an improved version of various movements since Mendelssohn who took what they loved and mocked what in their eyes seemed to be ridiculous, all of them by the way became marginal notes. In essence, the spitting on the cross is not spitting on priests but spitting on pagan worship, one that the Torah commanded that we detest. This includes the newly religious, who believe Judaism equal to all other religions and would be happy to uproot it."

"Actually - from my knowledge - many Rabbis, including the Rabbis of religious Zionism, tend to spit when they see a cross, and when they see light-hearted journalists like these, for whom the faith is equivalent to the Christian faith, in contrast, one can understand the importance of inculcating the distance and abhorrence of idolatry - the first commandment in the Ten Commandments," Ettinger claimed.