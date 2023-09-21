Iran International, an opposition news agency that operates outside of Iran, reports that an Iranian official from President Raisi's delegation attacked Iran International's correspondent, Kian Amani, outside the Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza Hotel on Wednesday.

Amani was capturing footage of them exiting the hotel. The hotel security team finally intervened and halted the aggressor.

The delegation is in New York as part of a series of world leaders invited to address the United Nations General Assembly.