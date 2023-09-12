One of the two people who were wounded in the shooting attack in Huwara on Tuesday is the son of Rabbi Binyamin and Talia Kahane, who were murdered 23 years ago in a shooting attack near Ofra.

Rabbi Binyamin and Talia Kahane were murdered on December 31, 2000, as they were driving their car with their six children from Jerusalem to Kfar Tapuah. When the vehicle was south of Ofra, terrorists opened fire at their car, killing Binyamin immediately.Talia was critically wounded and later died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The second person who was wounded in Tuesday’s attack is the nephew of the head of the Kiryat Arba-Hebron council, Eliyahu Libman, who responded to the attack and said, "Terrorists who are financed by the Palestinian Authority tried to murder my nephew and his friend. Miraculously, the attack tonight ended with minor injuries."

Libman added, "We demand that the security forces restore the deterrence, kill the terrorists already in the planning stage and not to capture them alive, kill them in their beds. I call on the Israeli government not to compromise, not to show mercy, to assail the enemy with all their might and to exact a high price from the terrorists and their dispatchers. We must not rely on the great miracle that happened here today."

MK Tzvi Sukkot, who knows the two wounded victims, said, "My study partner for three years in the yeshiva was moderately injured tonight by a gunshot in the village of the murderers Huwara. Another close friend was injured along with him.They live only thanks to a miracle.Only thanks to a miracle."

"The most important thing and at the top of our priorities as a government must be the war on terrorism. Without a drop of mercy, without trusting the PA and without letting up for a moment," he added.