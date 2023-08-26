Daniel Haim, age 24 from Holon, was arrested on Thursday at the Taba Border Crossing between Israel and Egypt, as he was on his way to vacation in Sinai, after five pistol bullets were found among his belongings.

Haim, who works with a security company and holds a valid firearms license, said that the bullets were accidentally forgotten in his bag.

Following his interrogation, a Nuweibaa court extended Haim's arrest by 15 days. His phone has been confiscated, and he has been taken to a detention center in Nuweibaa.

Haim's family has turned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry for assistance, and the Consul's office in Cairo is working to bring about his release.

Criminal attorney Boaz Kenig said, "Haim is a normal young man who served full service in the army and who accidentally forgot the bullets. It is not clear to us why his arrest was extended by so many days. It's very strange, and we are considering an appeal."

The Foreign Ministry responded: "An Israeli citizen who was recently released from the IDF was arrested on Thursday during his time in the Sinai, while carrying bullets with him in his bag. His arrest has been extended by 15 days. The incident is known to us and is being handled by the Israeli Embassy in Cairo and the Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with the family and the relevant bodies from the moment the matter of his arrest became known."