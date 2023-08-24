Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley challenged opponent Vivek Ramaswamy for his calls to reduce defense aid to Israel during the Republican primary debate on Fox News.

"Israel doesn't need the US, we need Israel. Israel is the front line of defense against Iran," she told the crowd. "Vivek wants to give Ukraine to Russia, let China eat Taiwan, and stop supporting Israel. That's not what you do for your friends. You need to have your friends' backs."

Vivek denied the accusations. "Our relationship with Israel isn't a client relationship, it's a friendship. Friends help one another stand on their own two feet. I've been to Israel more than most people on this stage in the last ten years," he continued. "I love Israel's border policies, their tough-on-crime policies. I love that they have a national identity, and an Iron Dome to protect their homeland. I want to learn from them, and apply those principles to defend our homeland."

The two also sparred over the Ukraine War and China's advances against Taiwan: "You want to give up Ukraine and Taiwan," Haley insisted. "Russia and China have declared themselves unlimited partners. A win for Russia is a win for China. You have no foreign policy experience, and it shows."

Vivek responded, "I'd like to congratulate you on your future career on the boards of Lockheed, Raytheon, and Boeing. Your foreign policy experience shows in all the wars we've gotten into."