Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli today (Thursday) strongly criticized former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and accused Barak of attempting a coup against the democratically elected government.

"Ehud 'bodies in the Yarkon' Barak, the architect of the violent and disorderly campaign of incitement against an elected government and leader of the antisemitic incitement campaign against the haredim that reaches new lows these days, now demands to 'move Netanyahu from the leadership throne' without elections," Chikli wrote on X (Twitter).

He added that "this bitter man no longer hides his intentions, a literal coup attempt. Mr. Barak, you tried to be elected to the Knesset not too long ago and got tenth place in a unified list with Meretz - a legacy of hard-earned failure. On the straight democratic path, you will never be able to be elected as a supermarket cashier, not with the dozens of encounters with a convicted serial sex offender, and heavy question marks about the millions you received without a satisfactory explanation, hang behind you."

Chikli further stated that Barak's "protected status" in the media will not help him, even when Barak demands that no one be allowed to respond to his claims during interviews. "Your current attempt to lead Israeli society into chaos through Bolshevik propaganda (with huge budgets that you raise from unknown sources overseas) whose purpose is to sow fear, anxiety, separation, and hatred between a man and his brother - is also destined to fail."

"Jealousy, lust, and desire for status have moved you and some of your friends who have gone from respected former heads of organizations to become celebrities who are quoted every week on the media channels of Al Jazeera and Hezbollah - where will this disgrace end?" concluded the minister.