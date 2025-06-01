The IDF has released the findings from the initial investigation into unfounded reports that claimed that IDF forces fired toward Gazan residents in the area of the humanitarian aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip.

Findings from an initial inquiry indicate that the IDF did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site and that reports to this effect are false.

The IDF clarified that it is cooperating with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and international aid organizations to enable the distribution of aid to the Gazan residents, and not to Hamas.

"Hamas does everything in its power to undermine food distribution efforts in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that starves and endangers the population in order to preserve its control over the Gaza Strip. As part of its brutal behavior and its attempts to disrupt humanitarian aid, Hamas directly harms the residents of Gaza," the IDF stated.

The IDF called on the media to be cautious with information published by the Hamas terrorist organization, as proven in several previous incidents.

התיעוד שחשף את השקר הפלסטיני קרן הסיוע האמריקנית לעזה

Earlier in the day, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) released security camera footage from the aid distribution site during the time of the alleged incident. The video evidence revealed that no such attack occurred, effectively debunking the claims made by the Palestinian Arab sources.

Despite there being proof of the incident not occurring, many mainstream media outlets continue to report the claims as if they were fact.