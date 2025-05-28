A mother’s letter. A child’s fight. Shira urgently needs life-saving care. You can help - but only if we act now.



My name is Bracha, and I’m writing not only as a mother, but as someone who deeply believes in the quiet power of kindness.

My daughter Shira is a bright, tender-hearted little girl. She’s been diagnosed with leukemia — a cancer of the blood. Her eyesight has already been affected, and the emotional toll on our family has been immense.

Shira is currently receiving care in a local hospital in Poland, but doctors have urged us to transfer her to a specialized children's hospital in Vienna. There, she can receive the advanced, life-saving treatment she urgently needs.

The cost of this treatment is over $150,000 — far beyond anything we can afford. Without this critical surgery and expert care, her chances of survival are heartbreakingly slim. Thankfully, it was caught at a relatively early stage, and there is still time to fight — but only if we act now.

We’re not looking for grand gestures. Even the smallest donation is a step toward her healing — a sign that we are not alone in this fight.

Thank you for taking a moment to see her story. It means more than words can express.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Bracha



A Message from Rabbi Yehoshua Freedman, Jerusalem:

"I know Shira and her family personally. They need our help. Every donation can truly save her life."





