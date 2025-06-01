Minister of Defense Israel Katz announced on Sunday that he has ordered the IDF to continue the war against the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip, regardless of developments in the hostage negotiations.

"On the eve of Shavuot, the IDF is operating with great force, crushing the enemy, and clearing a path for the maneuvering forces," he stated.

"I have ordered the IDF to continue moving forward to all objectives, regardless of any negotiations, and to use every tool, from the air, ground, and sea, to protect the IDF soldiers and to remove and crush the Hamas terrorists," Katz added.

He concluded: "Those who massacred and fight us will pay the full price. As I said: either Hamas lets the hostages go, or it will be destroyed."

תיעוד תקיפת המחבל דובר צה״ל

In a joint IDF and ISA operation on Friday, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Khalil Abd al-Nasser Muhammad Khatib, a cell commander in Hamas' Al Mawasi battalion.

Khalil commanded the terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles at buildings where IDF troops were operating and at an IDF tank squad securing the force in the Al Mawasi area on January 22, 2024, resulting in the death of 21 soldiers.