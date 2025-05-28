Jews of all kinds have been gripped by the story of Tova Braun, an adorable seven-year-old Israeli girl who, much to her parents’ horror, was recently given a dreaded diagnosis- a rare blood disease. Coming from a family with modest means, Tova’s parents have been working tirelessly to secure the funds needed to provide their sweet little girl with emergency lifesaving treatment overseas.

“We need help to save our daughter Tova’s life,” wrote Mrs. Braun on an emergency campaign page.

“She is only aeven, with a smile that lights up the room…We must act fast, and I am begging you, as a mother, to think of a child that you love and ask yourself if you would do the same. Please help us.”

Emergency funds are being urgently collected in an effort to save Tova. She’s just a child, and she’s currently lying in the hospital, bravely fighting for her life. To help put an end to the agony of this innocent child and to save her from a life that could be tragically cut short, please open your heart and make a tax-deductible donation here.

At this moment in time, every second matters.