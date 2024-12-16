The American private equity fund Euro-Equity will acquire the offensive cyber company Paragon, co-founded by former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former Unit 8200 commander Brigadier General (res.) Ehud Schneerson, Globes reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the acquisition deal is valued at approximately $900 million, half of which will be paid in cash and the remainder in performance-based payments.

The report also stated that $450 million will be distributed among the 400 employees (20%) and the five founders (30%). Barak is expected to earn between $10 and $15 million from the deal.