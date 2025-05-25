השהה נגן



In the heart of Jerusalem, near the light rail and government institutions, a fierce battle is being waged, not with weapons, but over the right to live and build. The neighborhood of Nachalat Shimon has become the focus of a growing ideological and financial struggle over Jewish presence in the capital. In the heart of Jerusalem, near the light rail and government institutions, a fierce battle is being waged, not with weapons, but over the right to live and build. The neighborhood of Nachalat Shimon has become the focus of a growing ideological and financial struggle over Jewish presence in the capital.

Contact Yoel now for exclusive investment details and a site visit

“We're here today in the neighborhood of Nachalat Shimon in the heart of Jerusalem, right near the light rail, right near the institutions of the government,” said Ben Packer, Director of the Israel Land Fund. “And there's a big fight over this neighborhood. There are a lot of parties, international parties even, who are trying to make sure that Jews don't move into this neighborhood. And we are doing the opposite. We are trying to make sure that Jews move into this neighborhood.”

According to the Israel Land Fund, the initiative is not new. For over 15 years, the organization has been helping Jews acquire properties in this contested area. “Over the past 15 years, Jews have bought properties here. Jews are living in this neighborhood, but there needs to be more. In Jerusalem, there always needs to be more Jews, and we're doing that, working on that day and night.”

The situation, he emphasized, has become increasingly urgent in light of recent national and global events. “Obviously, the situation is very complicated after October 7,th and the whole country and the whole world. This is the time to act.”

He also pointed to domestic opposition that complicates the process. “It's not just international players, there are Israeli lawyers who are actually working here in order to prevent Jews from being able to move into the neighborhood. We are here to fight them and to make sure they don't accomplish what they want to accomplish, and we strengthen the Jewish presence in this neighborhood.”

With Jerusalem Day approaching, Packer sees a critical moment to rally support. “Now, with Jerusalem Day coming up, it is time to act. You can reach out to us at the Israel Land Fund, and we will help you buy property here and become part of the fight for Jerusalem.”

The fight, he added, is not only ideological but also economic. “The fight for this neighborhood is ideological, but it's also financial. These are real properties. This is real ownership in the heart of Jerusalem. There's money to be made here. There's a fight going on, and there's money to be made.”

Calling on Jews around the world to respond, he concluded: “Especially now after October 7th, when all the Jews around the world are looking to see what they can do in order to help the Jewish people. We're better than Jerusalem. We're better than Jerusalem Day. This is where you can make a big accomplishment.”

The Israel Land Fund works to promote Jewish ownership of the Land of Israel by locating properties owned by non-Jews and helping Jewish investors purchase the land in accordance with Israeli law.

