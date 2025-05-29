Help Save Gitty’s Life נצח ישראל

Born with complex congenital heart defects, Gitty has spent her childhood in and out of hospitals, struggling through procedures, catheters, and open-heart surgery in Boston. Her journey began at only one month old with a life-saving operation abroad, and since then, she and her parents have made biannual trips overseas for follow-up care.

Her devoted mother, Racheli Bek, shares: “Gitty is a true warrior, but she cannot fight this alone. Her next major surgery is in four months, and we simply don’t have the resources to get her there.”

While part of the treatment is covered by limited support, the mounting costs of medical insurance, travel, and living expenses during their stay abroad reach over $10,000 per month, not including the cost of the upcoming surgery itself.

Racheli works tirelessly as a call center agent, and her husband assists special needs children in schools. But with their time split between hospital visits, therapies, and caring for their other children, it has become impossible to keep up.

“We’re drowning in debt just trying to keep our daughter alive,” says Racheli. “We need help to give Gitty a chance at life.”

The Baak family has launched a heartfelt fundraising campaign through Netzah Israel, a non-profit organization supporting needy Israeli families and IDF soldiers.

Donations are tax-deductible in the U.S. under 501(c)(3), click here>>>