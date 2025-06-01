תיעוד תקיפת המחבל דובר צה״ל

In a joint IDF and ISA operation on Friday, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Khalil Abd al-Nasser Muhammad Khatib, a cell commander in Hamas' Al Mawasi battalion.

During a reconnaissance mission, following an intelligence-gathering effort, IDF troops identified the terrorist and then directed an aircraft that struck and eliminated him.

Khalil commanded the terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles at buildings where IDF troops were operating and at an IDF tank squad securing the force in the Al Mawasi area on January 22, 2024, resulting in the death of 21 soldiers.

Additionally, throughout the war, the terrorist was involved in and advanced numerous terror attacks against IDF troops.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians," the IDF stated.