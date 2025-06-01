The Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen launched a missile at central Israel on Sunday, disrupting the Shavuot holiday preparations of millions of Israelis. The missile was intercepted.

Sirens sounded in the Jerusalem area, Tel Aviv, Gush Etzion, Hebron area, and other areas of central Israel as a result of the launch. The Magen David Adom ambulance service did not receive any reports of fallen shrapnel or injuries.

Planes that were scheduled to land at Ben-Gurion Airport, including EL-AL flights from London and Boston, were delayed.

Since the fighting in Gaza resumed, the Houthis have launched 43 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Last Thursday, the Houthis launched a missile at central Israel, which was intercepted.

As a result of the attack, the Israeli soccer State Cup between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Be'er Sheva, which was in its 40th minute at Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium, was suspended. It has since resumed.

Among those in the crowd at the game was Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a fan of the Jerusalem club, also planned to attend but did not due to strict security arrangements.