Are we winning? Does anybody know?

Keeping score.

On Monday we read that the IDF are being sent in full force to finish the job once and for all, and we cheer.

Finally, we say…and it’s about time…although where has this been the previous months? Okay. Never mind. Go get ‘em.

On Thursday we read how Israel has agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, and then only for the release of 10 live hostages, a plan devised by Trump’s envoy Steve Witcoff . and I am still not sure whether Witcoff is any different from Biden’s Antony Blinken, and whether Israel was forced to accept this latest tactic under duress…Godfather style…your brains or your signature on the dotted line.

This does not sound like much of a deal to me…and after all this time, still negotiating, and still making deals?

Who’s the boss around here anyway!

And on behalf of my readers, I ask, can’t Israel’s secret service find the place where the hostages are being kept, and is it a bridge too far to go rescue them?

Entebbe, yes. This, no?

Anyway, Israel accepted, Israel signed. Which seems odd, a first-rate military power bending to a group of dirty rotten scoundrels.

Not only that, but they need time to consider the offer…and now demand a seven-year ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal.

If so, and if the deal is not good enough, you face the full brunt of our military process, and you face elimination . So says Defense Minister Israel Katz.

This is telling it as it is.

They should be quaking in their boots…at least what’s left of them.

But they have two things going for them, the Gaza civilians and the media worldwide, and those two cards they play to the hilt.

Cowards that they are, they hide behind the civilians, playing catch me if you can, while the media weeps for those “innocent” Gazans, many of whom cheered Oct. 7.

Who’s cheering now?

One more thing in their favor…the campuses inflamed with Jew-hatred, which was manifest even before the slaughter of Oct.7, but turned into a roaring fire immediately the day after.

Yes, Israel can take care of itself, but who takes care of the smut we name humanity? Watch what happens when Israel’s Tzipi Hotovely faces-off against humanity’s Piers Morgan.

For Israel, it’s do or die.

Hamas will indeed fight until their last man is eliminated. Because they are so brave? Not at all. Rather, they seek death. They are a death cult.

“We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind…you ask, what is our policy…it is to wage war with all the strength God can give us.”

Thus spoke Winston Churchill to the House of Commons on being named prime minister for a nation that for a time would have to fight alone.

Moreover, Britain faces a task to “wage war against a monstrous tyranny never surpassed in the dark, lamentable catalogue of human crime.”

Perfectly said for Israel at this moment.

So far as scorning Israel for civilian casualties in Gaza (never purposeful), the allies chose to firebomb mostly civilian Dresden to send a message that all bets are off for the cause of victory, and when the war with Japan became intolerable, the United States bombed to smithereens Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Humanity has no place to go about judging Israel.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings.”

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the anti-BDS thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all.”