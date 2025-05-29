השהה נגן

Avichai Meyer of Kosher Europe stopped by the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News studio to talk about his kosher vacation programs on the European continent.

Meyer recounts how for the past three years, he has been running Passover programs in Europe, catering mostly to an Israeli crowd, with two years in Bulgaria and a year on the Greek island of Crete.

Meyer describes the work to lay the groundwork for such a program: "We come about two weeks before Passover with a team of mashgichim (kashrut supervisors) and we take over the hotel facilities, kitchens, bars, and everything, and make everything kosher." He adds that all products are imported from Israel to ensure all food meets the highest standard of kashrut.

Over the past few years, the programs have seen much success, with Meyer stating: "We've had good feedback from guests. A lot of them are returning guests who have been with us since the first year. People enjoy it. We put a big focus on lectures, on programs in general."

Following the success of the Passover programs, Kosher Europe has decided to branch out and will be organizing programs in two hotels during the summer, with one luxurious hotel near the Italian-Swiss border. Kosher Europe is offering four different seven-day packages starting every Tuesday through the month of July. The package includes half-board with food made by top chefs.

The second program will be in France in a four-star hotel located over 2000 meters above sea level with views of Mont Blanc. The program will be family-oriented with top activities and top food.

While his passover programs catered mostly to the Israeli audience, Meyer stresses that his summer programs, especially the one in Italy, are attracting many English speakers as well. "We hope to see people from around the world joining the program," he concludes.

