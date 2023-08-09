A 55-year-old Israeli was killed on Tuesday after falling during a trip with his friends to Mont Blanc in France.

He was evacuated by rescue helicopter and taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

The consul at the Israeli delegation to the UN in Geneva, Ashi Hoffman, received news of the accident and is assisting the family at this difficult time.

The Department for Israelis Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the family of the deceased, as is the Israeli Embassy in Paris, which is assisting in the process of moving the coffin of the deceased to Israel. It is likely to arrive in Israel on Thursday.

Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Alps and is the second highest mountain in Europe. According to estimates, about 20,000 hikers climb the mountain every year.