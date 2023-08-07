A three-year-old boy is in serious condition after climbing into and locking himself inside a car outside his home in Modi'in Ilit today (Monday).

A Magen David Adom (MDA) team treated the boy for heat stroke at the scene and evacuated him to Sha'arei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

MDA senior medic David Neugerschel and MDA paramedic Shir Hever said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a three-year-old toddler who was pulled out of the vehicle unconscious after being in the locked vehicle. He was very hot to the touch and we immediately worked to cool the body and stabilize his condition. We evacuated him, accompanied by family members, in serious and stable condition while continuing to cool his body."