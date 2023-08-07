The Minister for the Advancement of Women's Status, May Golan, was accosted today (Monday) while she was having lunch with her mother and got into a heated confrontation at a restaurant in Ben-Gurion Airport.

"To what other depths of degradation will those anarchists sink?" tweeted the minister after the confrontation. "To verbally and physically attack my 76-year-old mother is completely out of bounds, so I had to protect her with my body. The only consolation from this shameful incident is the applause I received from dozens of passengers who watched what was happening and were also shocked and encouraged me to continue sitting where my mother and I were eating. No one will disturb my professional and personal routine."

"I have one message for all the anarchists," she added: "Move on. This reform will continue to advance even more vigorously and no violent protest or particularly ugly personal attack will help you."

Yesterday, the chairman of the coalition, Ofir Katz, got into a confrontation with the hundreds of protesters in Afula and decided to file a complaint with the police. One of the protesters spat at him and threatened: "We will put you in front of a firing squad."

Hebrew footage of the incident: