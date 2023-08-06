IDF and ISA forces have recently cleared for publication that they arrested two associates of the terrorist who perpetrated the attack in Tel Aviv last Saturday.

Later, the security forces are expected to arrest more suspects.

The terrorist who murdered a motorcycle patrolman from the Urban Security Patrol of the Municipality of Tel Aviv was a resident of the Jenin area, 22 years old.

The terrorist, Kamal Abu Bakr, lived in the village of Rumana and, for the past two years, lived in the Jenin refugee camp. He was taken alive to the Ichilov Hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Abu Bakr was a key activist in the Jenin refugee camp within the terrorist organization "Jenin Brigade", which is identified with the military wing of the Islamic Jihad and was considered a wanted man in Israel.

In the video released after the attack, the terrorist is seen saying in Arabic - while holding a weapon: "Blood, blood, blood. This is our only language with them. We will not change our way or our method."