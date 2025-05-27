A young woman who was severely hurt during the October 7th Massacre at the Supernova Music Festival and is at 86% disabled, was fined for riding a bicycle without a helmet shortly before the attack.

According to the report by i24NEWS, the Tel Aviv Municipality insisted throughout the legal process to impose the full original fine on the survivor, even after being presented with documents proving her severe physical and mental injury. The young woman was unable to attend the hearing, and her mother attended instead and explained the circumstances.

In his ruling, Judge Moshe Sergovich reprimanded the municipality and wrote that if this case had no special circumstances that justify leniency, then there is no such case.

According to the judge, "The defendant admitted guilt in writing and asked for consideration regarding the amount of the fine. Also, special and exceptional circumstances have arisen that justify a substantial reduction of the fine. Anyone who survived the horrors of October 7, 2023, deserves the full consideration of the court, certainly for an offense subject to judicial discretion committed prior to that date. Therefore, the defendant shall pay only a symbolic fine."

In the end, the judge ordered that the fine be lowered to five shekels.

The Tel Aviv Municipality commented: "Out of consideration for the circumstances and condition of the offender, the prosecution spoke with her mother and offered to reduce the fine, but the mother refused the offer. We emphasize that this is a life-endangering offense—riding without a helmet—committed before the events of October 7, and that maintaining public order and the safety of residents is our highest duty as a local authority."