Tensions soared on Monday as Iran launched a fresh wave of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli infrastructure, including parts of Tel Aviv. Among the strikes, one impacted the vicinity of the US Embassy branch in Tel Aviv, inflicting minor structural damage but thankfully causing no injuries to US diplomatic personnel.

The missiles triggered air‑raid sirens across central Israel. The fallout near the embassy included shattered windows and debris scattered around the compound’s exterior. According to US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, embassy staff sheltered in place, and although the site sustained damage from the blast’s concussion wave, they emerged unhurt.

In response to the attack, embassy operations in Tel Aviv remained temporarily suspended today. US officials confirmed the branch closure as a precaution, prioritizing staff safety while assessing structural integrity.

This came amidst broader Iranian strikes that hit key urban centers—Tel Aviv and Haifa—resulting in at least 14 fatalities and over 100 injuries, along with significant infrastructure damage, including a power plant near Haifa. The World Street Journal reported that President Trump emphasized the need for de‑escalation, conveying hope for a cease‑fire even as the US bolstered diplomatic support for Israel.