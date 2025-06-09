The official and spectacular opening ceremony of the 2025 Maccabiah Games will take place on Thursday, July 10, at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem. The event will be hosted by Anna Aronov and Assi Azar, and will feature performances by top Israeli artists including Itay Levi, Yuval Raphael, Eden Golan, Idan Raichel, Shahar Saul, and Netta Barzilai. These details were revealed Sunday during the official launch event for the Games, held at Kfar Maccabiah.

It was also announced that the ceremonial torch will be carried to the stage by two decorated athletes and 2025 Maccabiah ambassadors: Paralympic athlete Asaf Yasur and judoka Raz Hershko.

In a symbolic return, the Maccabiah Games will once again be held in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, nearly 100 years after the city hosted the inaugural event. Alongside Jerusalem, Herzliya, and Haifa, Tel Aviv-Jaffa will host competitions in a variety of sports, including beach volleyball, surfing, artistic and apparatus gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, and rugby.

For the first time, the Games will feature an experiential sports complex called “Maccabiah Expo City - Israel's Sports City.” This five-day event, running from July 14 to 18, will include interactive sports activities, live performances, competitions, family attractions, and exhibitions focused on innovation and technology.

Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, welcomed the return of the Games to the city, stating, “Tel Aviv-Jaffa is proud to host the Maccabiah—an international sporting event that connects Jewish communities from around the world and strengthens the bond with Israel. Our city, a beacon of freedom, openness, and progress, is the natural stage for a celebration of sportsmanship and global Jewish unity. Especially in these times, sports remind us of the power of partnership, pride, and connection—values that have guided the Jewish people for generations and are embodied here in Tel Aviv-Jaffa and the State of Israel.”

Assaf Goren, Chairman of the Maccabiah, emphasized the broader significance of this year’s event: “The 2025 Maccabiah is a symbol of hope, recovery, and our resilience as a people after one of the most difficult periods in our generation. With a record number of host cities and participating authorities, the Maccabiah makes a direct contribution to Israel’s economy and tourism during a challenging time. We are thrilled by the enthusiastic global response and look forward to welcoming thousands of athletes who will come to compete, explore, and experience Israel - now more than ever.”

He added, “I want to thank our many partners, especially the Government of Israel, led by the Ministry of Culture and Sport, as well as the national institutions and commercial sponsors whose support helps make the Maccabiah such a powerful event. The 2025 Games will highlight the vital connection between the State of Israel and the Jewish diaspora, offering hope for the future while honoring the memory of October 7 and the Swords of Iron War.”