Workers at Ben Gurion International Airport halted their work on Friday without warning in what Israel Hayom is calling a surprise strike. As a result of the surprise strike, many departing passengers had to wait on their planes for their luggage to be loaded, and arriving passengers are still waiting at the baggage claim to receive their bags, which have yet to be unloaded.

This surprise strike comes during one of the busiest weekends for air travel in Israel.

At this point, the cause for the sudden strike and when it will end is unknown, but Israel Hayom quoted sources that said that intense efforts are being made to solve the issue quickly.

The Airports Authority confirmed that there are indeed delays regarding the loading and unloading of luggage. The planes are waiting on the ground to be loaded with the passengers' luggage, causing delays in flight schedules.