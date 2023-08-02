Tel Aviv YASAM commander Deputy Commissioner Yair Hanuna was interrogated at the Police Internal Investigations Unit today (Wednesday) for allegations of using violence against protesters in three separate incidents.

Hanuna was filmed allegedly punching an 18-year-old man, Amitai Avodi, during a protest on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv. Last week, Avodi filed a complaint against Hanuna. Four other police officers were interrogated together with Hanuna over allegations of using violence against protesters.

One of the policemen defended his actions and said: "I acted with restraint, the boy spit in my face demonstratively. I behaved professionally and used force in a measured manner while I was taking him to where the detainees were gathered."

The officer was asked about the video showing Hanuna punching Avodi and responded: "I didn't see, I was busy evacuating the suspect."

The officer's attorney, Avi Himi, said: "My positions against the coup d'état are known, as are my positions regarding human and civil rights. I ask the public, who do not know the facts of the case, not to judge my client. As someone who knows the facts, and watched the video documenting the incident, I believe that my client acted in a professional and measured manner, and we put our trust in the police to come to the conclusion that he did disgrace himself."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir defended Hanuna and the other policemen. Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Ben-Gvir said: "I saw in the videos that he was breaking the law and trying to damage the water canon. I saw how he ran amok, harmed, and attempted to harm. He is not that innocent, this boy."

The incoming commander of the Tel Aviv district, Superintendent Peretz Amar, said that "a police officer does not use violence - he uses force, he has the authority to use force. It is possible that he used it excessively. I would prefer that these photos be unnecessary. My officers know that we must not get into these situations. The district commander also noted that "the protesters who came down from Jerusalem were under the influence of alcohol, there was violence on the part of the protestors and we had no other option but to use force."