Former US President Donald Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations, The Associated Press reported.

The allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were made on Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case, identified as Carlos De Oliveira.

De Oliveira was the maintenance worker who helped Trump aide Walt Nauta move boxes of classified documents around Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department first subpoenaed Trump for classified documents last May, reported CNN.

CNN had previously reported that surveillance footage turned over to the Justice Department showed Nauta and De Oliveira, moving document boxes around the resort, including into a storage room just before Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran searched it for classified documents.

De Oliveira spoke to investigators earlier this year and his phone had been seized.

In a statement, a Trump spokesman called the charges “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him.”

Trump recently pleaded not guilty to charges on 37 counts in the classified documents case.