US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing mounting criticism from within the Department of Defense over revelations that he shared classified information regarding military operations in Yemen through a private Signal messaging group that included his wife, brother, and attorney—none of whom were necessarily cleared for such sensitive disclosures, CNN reports.

Three individuals with knowledge of the chat confirmed to CNN that the group served as a secondary channel for discussing plans targeting Houthi positions.

The disclosure has intensified concerns about Hegseth’s decision-making at a time when his leadership is already under fire. In recent days, Hegseth dismissed several senior officials, including his top adviser Dan Caldwell , deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, who served as chief of staff to the deputy secretary.

John Ullyot, Hegseth’s former press secretary, criticized the state of affairs in a statement obtained by CNN. “It’s been a month of total chaos at the Pentagon. From leaks of sensitive operational plans to mass firings, the dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president — who deserves better from his senior leadership,” he said.

This latest Signal chat was reportedly distinct from a separate group previously used by Hegseth to coordinate with Cabinet members about military strategy. That channel is now under review by the Pentagon’s acting inspector general. Sources indicate the group was initially created during Hegseth’s confirmation hearings to facilitate strategic coordination among close associates, but he continued to use it post-confirmation via his personal device.

Like the earlier chat, this second group also contained details about military actions against the Houthis. Its existence came to light shortly after The Atlantic inadvertently received messages meant for national security insiders, due to an accidental inclusion by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

The inclusion of Hegseth’s brother Phil and attorney Tim Parlatore—both employed at the Department of Defense—raises fewer eyebrows than the participation of his wife, Jennifer, who holds no official role. Yet she reportedly attended sensitive meetings early in Hegseth’s tenure. It remains unclear whether all members of the group had the required security clearances.