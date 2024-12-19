The reservist accused of leaking classified documents has submitted a pardon request to President Isaac Herzog, expressing remorse for his actions.

The request, conveyed by his lawyers, states that his case presents unique personal, legal, and public circumstances requiring the President's immediate intervention for his pardon, even before the legal proceedings are concluded.

The lawyers detail his background, noting his dedicated service in the IDF's Intelligence Directorate for a decade and significant community volunteer work. They recall a district court's determination that his sole intention was to transfer material and information to the Prime Minister to aid decision-making based on as complete information as possible.

It is further stated: "It is clear that he understands he made a mistake, has learned his lesson, and deeply regrets it. Despite recognizing the urgency of the information on the negotiations and the critical importance of the research document he transmitted, he understands he should have informed his superiors and acted through them."

Additionally, his lawyers argued that he is detained "under harsh and humiliating conditions' and that 'not halting the snowball effect in his case would lead to a lack of trust and an unprecedented rift between the public and the legal enforcement system, creating a situation where the public might fear external, irrelevant considerations are at play."

"All these are on our conscience as a society, and therefore we request his pardon from the President without delay," the lawyers concluded.