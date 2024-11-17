The Supreme Court overnight Saturday accepted the appeal of the State Attorney’s Office against the decision to release Eli Feldstein and the second suspect in the case involving the leak of classified documents from the Prime Minister's Office from custody.

As a result, Feldstein and the second suspect will remain in custody until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

During the hearing, Judge Yosef Elron made it clear to the State Attorney’s Office that it would take very unusual circumstances in order for him to overturn the rulings of the Magistrate and District Courts to release the suspects.

Feldstein's defense attorney, Oded Svorai, protested the claims that Feldstein harmed state security and said that he acted in a way that he understood would help free the hostages and not the other way around.

The defense attorney for the second suspect, Micha Fetman, said that his client did not conspire but rather acted in the best interest of the country from his perspective.

On Friday it was reported that Yonatan Urich, an adviser and spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Likud spokesman, was questioned under caution on suspicion of involvement in the case.

Channel 13 News reported that in addition to the interrogation, the police also confiscated Urich's cellphone.