The German police have opened an investigation after unknown persons last weekend sprayed swastikas on gravestones in the Würselen-Morsbach Jewish cemetery, which is located north of the city of Aachen in western Germany.

The cemetery was established in 1857 and was active until 1939, when it was destroyed by the Nazis.

At the end of World War II, some of the tombstones were restored and the cemetery was renovated. In 1977, it underwent another vandalism and was renovated by volunteers.

According to media reports in Germany, the swastikas were sprayed on five gravestones, front and back. Construction workers who came across the vandalism called the police.