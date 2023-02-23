A fire overnight claimed the lives of three family members in the Hasidic town of Kiryas Joel in New York.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Kalman Goldstein, his wife Sarah, and his seven-year-old daughter Miriam were killed after a fire broke out in their home as they slept overnight Wednesday.

Local firefighters worked for a long time to gain control of the blaze, and authorities are currently investigating its cause.

Kiryas Joel, officially named Palm Tree, is a town in Orange County, New York, about an hour north of New York City. The overwhelming majority of the town's residents belong to the Satmar Hassidic sect.