The Detroit Pistons appeared to be trolling Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday night, when they wished him a happy Hanukkah during the two teams’ match at Little Caesars Arena, JTA reported.

The scoreboard displayed both a spinning globe and a Hanukkah graphic with a menorah while Irving was at the free throw line, the report said.

The former is in reference to previous comments Irving has made about the earth being flat. The latter appeared to be a pointed reference to the recent antisemitism scandal involving him.

The Nets suspended Irving at the start of November for a minimum of five games after he shared a link to an antisemitic film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” and then refusing to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic views.”

Irving subsequently apologized in an Instagram post and also met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who later said that after meeting with Irving, he has “no doubt that he’s not antisemitic.”

The Nets subsequently lifted Irving’s suspension and he issued an apology to the Jewish community before returning to play.

Despite his apology, sportswear giant Nike announced at the start of December that it was severing ties with Irving.