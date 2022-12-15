The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that bans Chinese-owned TikTok from government devices.

The move to bar the video-sharing app from being used on federal employee devices came amid worry by Congress that the the Chinese government could use the app to spy on Americans.

The bill will still have to be passed by the House of Representatives and signed by President Joe Biden to become law. A vote is expected to occur next week, Reuters reported.

The measure came the same week as a bipartisan group of members of Congress put forward legislation that would ban TikTok completely from the United States due to the inherent security risk that comes with its close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party Act (ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act) would “protect Americans by blocking and prohibiting all transactions from TikTok and any other social media company in, or under the influence of, China,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

Noting that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, is required by Chinese law to make the app’s data available to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the director of the FBI, FCC commissioners and cybersecurity experts have warned of the risk TikTok poses to American users.

Multiple federal agencies already bar TikTok from government devices, including the State Department, the Defense Department and Homeland Security.

"TikTok is a major security risk to the United States, and it has no place on government devices," said Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), according to the report. Hawley previously sponsored legislation in 2021 to ban TikTok from government devices.