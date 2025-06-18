US President Donald Trump announced a fresh 90-day extension for TikTok to secure a non-Chinese buyer, marking the third such reprieve for the popular video-sharing application, AFP reported Tuesday.

The move comes as a federal law mandating TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was set to take effect.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the President's decision. "President Trump will sign an additional Executive Order this week to keep TikTok up and running," Leavitt stated. "As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure."

In April, Trump postponed the enforcement of the TikTok sale-or-ban law, granting an additional 75 days for negotiations aimed at ensuring the app remains available to American users.

That marked the second time Trump delayed the law’s implementation since taking office.

The legal mandate requiring TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest its US operations stems from a measure signed into law by former President Joe Biden at the end of his administration. Lawmakers had raised concerns over potential national security risks linked to the app’s ownership.