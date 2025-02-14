TikTok reappeared on Apple and Google’s US app stores Thursday after President Donald Trump postponed its ban until April 5, assuring that companies would not be penalized for distributing or maintaining the Chinese-owned platform, Reuters reported.

Trump last month signed an executive order postponing the enforcement of a ban in the US on TikTok by 75 days. Originally, the app was scheduled to be shut down on January 19.

The postponement allowed ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, to continue operating in the US for now. The order also clarified that mobile app stores and digital marketplaces would not face penalties for keeping TikTok available.

Had Trump not signed the order, TikTok would have shut down in accordance with a law enacted under former US President Joe Biden, which required ByteDance to divest from the app within 270 days or face a ban.