Israel carried out airstrikes on an Iranian arms shipment as it crossed the Iraqi-Syrian border last month, IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi said Wednesday morning.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Reichman University in Herzliya, Kochavi said IDF intelligence had pinpointed which vehicle out of a convoy of 25 trucks was carrying Iranian weapons to allied forces in Lebanon.

“We couldn’t have not been aware of the Syrian convoy a few weeks ago,” Kochavi said.

“We couldn’t have not known that it was heading from Iraq to Syria, we couldn’t have not known what’s in it and we couldn’t have not known that out of the 25 trucks, truck number eight was the one carrying weapons.”

“We needed to send pilots to the right place and they had to evade surface-to-air missiles fired at them. They needed to attack, they needed to hit their targets and come back safely and not kill people who shouldn’t be killed. These are very advanced capabilities.”

While Kochavi did not specify the timing of the attack, he appeared to be referencing airstrikes conducted on November 8th, which targeted vehicles just inside the Syrian side of the border, after they had crossed the frontier from Iraq.

Iraq claimed drone aircraft carried out the strikes, destroying two jeeps

At the time, Iran reported two Syrian nationals killed in the strikes, while observer groups claimed a total of ten people were killed in the strikes.