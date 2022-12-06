Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan demanded that UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland be declared persona non grata after he condemned the killing of terrorist who was shot by a Border Police officer while he was attacking Israelis last week.

"Yair Lapid does not have a minimum of national respect. I demand that this liar be kicked out. It is unthinkable that a UN envoy would lie and defame the name of the State of Israel and not apologize for his words. . In light of this serious victim blaming, in which the victim who defended his life and the lives of other citizens from a wrongdoer, becomes guilty of killing the terrorist, we cannot let this pass in silence. This serious slander against the State of Israel and against the soldiers of the IDF and members of the security establishment must be stopped and crushed with a heavy hand, this is antisemitism of the highest order," Dagan said.

"Therefore," he continued, "in light of the seriousness of the matter and the fact that a strong message must be conveyed to the UN and the entire world, I demand that the envoy Wennesland be declared 'persona non grata'. There is no place in our country for people who take advantage of their position to give it a bad name and harm its security personnel. Anyone who wants to incite and lie against the State of Israel is insolent and not welcome here, especially if he is not prepared to apologize for his words, even after they turned out to be a complete lie. The State of Israel owes itself a minimum of self-respect."

On Friday, a terrorist attempted to break into the car of an Israeli couple to stab them, using a rock when he found the door locked. The husband was an off-duty IDF soldier and shot and wounded the terrorist, who went on to stab a Border Police officer before he was shot and killed.

Following the attack. Wennesland wrote on Twitter: "Horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian man, Ammar Mifleh, during a scuffle with an Israeli soldier near Huwarra in the West Bank. "My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. Such incidents must be fully & promptly investigated, & those responsible held accountable."

Israel's Foreign Ministry today summoned Wennesland for a reprimand over his support for the terrorist.