The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on Wednesday called for a “de-escalation” of the situation, following Israel’s counterterrorism operation in Shechem (Nablus), in which IDF soldiers eliminated ten terrorists, some of whom planned to carry out an attack in the coming days.

“Earlier today, 11 Palestinians, including an elderly man and a minor, were killed and some 100 were injured, during an Israeli security forces’ arrest operation and ensuing clashes with armed Palestinians in Nablus in the occupied West Bank,” Wennesland said in a statement.

“I am deeply disturbed by the continuing cycle of violence and appalled by the loss of civilian lives,” he added.

“I am continuing my engagement with all concerned parties to deescalate the situation. I urge all sides to refrain from steps that could further enflame an already volatile situation,” concluded the UN envoy.

IDF soldiers, Border Police officers, and members of the elite Yamam special forces unit took part in Wednesday morning’s operation in the Kasbah of Shechem.

Terrorists opened fire on the Israeli forces, who responded in kind. Nine terrorists were killed in the gun battle, including two who were involved in the murder of Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch by terrorists last year near the town of Shavei Shomron in Samaria.

The terrorists who were killed included senior members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, as well as terrorists from several other organizations.

Palestinian Arab tallies said that 102 people were injured in the gun battle, though Israeli security forces attempted to avoid causing civilian casualties.

The IDF published footage from the scene showing a soldier declaring that he would not fire at an armed terrorist because a child was behind the terrorist.

Despite the IDF’s attempts to avoid civilian casualties, the operation was criticized by Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs.

“The EU deplores the death of civilians and reiterates that the use of force must be proportionate, in full respect of international humanitarian law, and come only as a last resort when strictly unavoidable to protect life,” Borrell said in a statement.

“The EU is deeply alarmed by the spiraling violence in the West Bank. It is of utmost importance that all parties work towards restoring calm and de-escalating tensions to avoid further loss of life,” he added.

“The EU strongly supports the 20 February Presidential Statement adopted by the UN Security Council, and urges all parties to fully adhere to it,” continued Borrell, referring to a statement published by the Security Council on Monday expressing "dismay" over “Jewish settlement activity” in Judea and Samaria and describing it as “dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-state solution.”