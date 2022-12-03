Tor Wennesland, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, responded to the stabbing attack perpetrated on a Border Police officer which occurred in the Palestinian Authority town of Huwara, near Shechem (Nablus).

The terrorist was neutralized by a Border Police officer who was on the scene.

"Horrified by today’s killing of a Palestinian man, Ammar Mifleh, during a scuffle with an Israeli soldier near Huwarra in the West Bank." Wennesland wrote on Twitter.

"My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. Such incidents must be fully & promptly investigated, & those responsible held accountable."

Emmanuel Nahshon, Deputy Director General for Public Diplomacy at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, responded and wrote: "This reaction is a total distortion of reality. This incident is a terror attack, in which an Israeli policeman was stabbed in his face and the life of another police officer was threatened and consequently he shot his assailant."

"This is NOT a “scuffle”-this is a terror attack!"