Prime Minister Yair Lapis slammed the incoming government, which has yet to be sworn-in, over the coalition agreement giving Nam party leader MK Avi Maoz control over external programming at Israeli schools.

"Benjamin Netanyahu already knows that he made a grave mistake when he gave Avi Maoz control over the educational programs that go into our children's schools. He just can't retract it, because he is weak and they realized that he could be blackmailed because of his trial," Lapid said at the weekly Yesh Atid faction meeting Monday.

"So I'm turning from here to the Likud, there are still people there with a sense of national responsibility. I call on them - come back. Cancel the agreement with Maoz. You cannot do this to the children of Israel nor to their parents. You made a mistake, you should admit you made a mistake and make amends," he said.

Lapid called Maoz a "dangerous and dark racist who will try to instill in [Israeli children] hatred of women and hatred of LGBT people and hatred of secularists and hatred of [non-Orthodox] traditionalists. Dozens of municipalities have already announced that they will not cooperate with Avi Maoz and his program. Hundreds of school principals will not cooperate with him. We will help them, Because they are completely right. You must not cooperate with this.''

Lapid accused Netanyahu of hypocrisy for referring to his calls for municipalities to refuse to cooperate with Maoz 'seditious." "There is no limit to this man's shamelessness. Mr. Netanyahu, if you call this sedition, what do you call what you have been perpetrating here for the past three years?"

"What do you call it when you stood on the steps of the courthouse and threatened the judges like one of the lowest criminals? What do you call it when you sent violent gangs to chase the children ofMKs and beat the protesters on the bridges? What do you call it when you set up a foreign-funded poison machine that only incites and spreads lies?

"You invented a new trick, you are allowed to do anything, dismantle the country from within, but any protest against you is sedition. If you think what I've been saying the last few days is seditious, I have news for you, you ain't seen nothing yet. I'm just getting started.

''We are not your suckers. We are not here just to pay taxes and send our children to the army. Most of the people are against this conduct, including the Likudniks. Netanyahu is giving the keys to the country to Moaz and Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. We are here, we will fight the chaos government. We will take people to the streets. We are fighting for the future of our children,'' Lapid said.