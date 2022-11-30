MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), outgoing chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Wednesday morning attacked the expected incoming government.

"I am very concerned that certain people, when they come into power, will do things that will cause us to pay very high prices," Ben Barak told 103 FM Radio.

He added, "I am very concerned that if the elected diplomatic echelon decides that it is smarter and more intelligent and it has a different agenda from the professional echelon, and it decides that it will tell them what to do because it knows much better - then without a doubt, we will end up with much greater escalation."

"We are in a sensitive security situation. Terror is always changing its face. We are right now in a discourse of another terror, that of armed militias."

Earlier on Wednesday, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) called out IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi for criticizing an IDF soldier who made a political statement, saying it "would be well" if Kochavi held himself to the same standard.

"I very much respect the Chief of Staff, but it would be well if he would do what he is demanding," Ben-Gvir said, adding, "I would have expected that the Chief of Staff, just like he demands that a soldier not express himself politically, himself refrain from political statements."