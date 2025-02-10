Meirav Leshem-Gonen, mother of released hostage Romi Gonen, on Monday morning said that her daughter will undergo a complex operation.

Leshem-Gonen told 103 FM Radio that Romi is "improving and growing stronger. In another two weeks, she will undergo a long and complex operation, with a long and complicated recovery period. We know that the first operation is long, something like ten hours, and we hope that we will not need further operations, but it's impossible to know yet."

She also expressed shock at the physical condition of the girls who returned from captivity, but stressed that her daughter also returned in a less-than-ideal physical condition.

"The girls did not come back in an okay condition," she said. "Losing 20% of your body weight is not okay, and being disabled in your hand is not okay. They may not have come back at the same level of malnourishment, but okay they are not. There is physical damage, and it is great."

Leshem-Gonen also spoke about what she thinks Israeli society must do: "Throughout the entire journey, my understanding was that there is very deep work that needs to be done within Israeli society. Whoever has experienced and lived the happiness on one hand from those who returned, but also the potential outcomes of this agreement, are the people, Israeli society."

"We need to see both sides of the coin, and also work very seriously in order to recognize the dangers and also the possible consequences, and here the nation needs to pressure the government to protect those groups who may be harmed by the agreement. In my mind, it is inseparable."

According to Leshem-Gonen, "All of the girls who returned are fully living the fact that there are people who we need to bring home. All of the girls who returned are worriedly following the people who return. There is no disconnect in any fashion. The ability to give interviews or to interview are things that we were busy with earlier. I didn't think that we should ask any of those returning in the previous deal to give interviews. They need their moment to heal themselves. The damage is a lot greater and the involvement is a lot more."

Regarding when Romi herself will speak to the media, her mother said: "The moment Romi decides that she wants to be at the front of the battle, she will do that. In the meantime, she is supported by us. There are civilians in this country who we all are indebted to. It would be good to remember that there are two sides to the coin, and that we need to pressure both sides of the coin."