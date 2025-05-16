Maj. Gen. (res.) Eliezer Marom, former commander of the Israeli Navy, explained Friday morning what he believes is necessary to achieve victory in Gaza.

In an interview with 103FM Radio, he explained, "We need to strike Hamas as hard as possible, while simultaneously working toward an arrangement. It's complex and difficult, but there is no other choice."

"Suppose we end the war, leave the Strip, and Hamas remains intact with its weapons after all hostages are released — what have we achieved? All the efforts of the past year and a half would be in vain, and we'd have to return to Gaza again and again."

He noted, "Using force isn't ideal, but if done gradually and wisely, there's a chance that Hamas will eventually say, 'I’m want this,' and we'll reach a solution — even if it's not an optimal one. There are about 3 million Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, and 2 million in Gaza, and none of them like us."

According to him, Hamas wants a new deal to maintain some form of control in Gaza.

"Hamas says: You want a partial deal? No problem — we'll return one person a week, and starting from the third day, we begin negotiations for the next phase. Hamas is sticking to its position since October 8 — end the war and remove all IDF forces from the Gaza Strip. Right now, even the Americans say that Hamas is the main obstacle. They're saying it globally, and that's why you haven't heard the Americans telling us 'don't' when it comes to Gaza.”

Marom emphasized that "Hamas is trying to copy Hezbollah's model — another governing body on the surface, while they remain armed and pull the strings behind the scenes."

He also rejected the possibility of the Palestinian Authority governing Gaza after the war.

"Everyone says the best solution is [Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud] Abbas, but he funds murderers and is not exactly a Righteous Among the Nations," Marom pointed out. "Have you heard the man who's set to replace him speak about the right of return for every Palestinian? How can we make deals with people like that?"